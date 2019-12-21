iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

EMHY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

