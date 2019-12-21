iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

