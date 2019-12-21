iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IBHA)

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IBHA opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.