iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA IBHD opened at $25.31 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

