iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

