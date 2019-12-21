iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

