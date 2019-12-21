iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (IPFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 26th

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0332 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares International Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

