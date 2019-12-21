iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $1.93 (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.9271 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

LEMB stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

