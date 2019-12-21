iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2173 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $113.78 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.61 and a 1 year high of $115.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

