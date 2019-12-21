iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

