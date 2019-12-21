iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

