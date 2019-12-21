Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $47.17.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.