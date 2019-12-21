JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.20

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $21.99. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 664,501 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $961.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 1,742,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 839,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

