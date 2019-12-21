John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

JLH opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. John Lewis of Hungerford has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $980,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

