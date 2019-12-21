John Wiley & Sons Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

