Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $382.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.