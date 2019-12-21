JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $64.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.46.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,248,787 shares of company stock valued at $141,298,053. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southern by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.