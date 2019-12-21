Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

KALA stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

