Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LKFN. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

