Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Legg Mason has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Legg Mason has a dividend payout ratio of -421.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Legg Mason to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NYSE:LM opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

