Loop Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a $15.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

