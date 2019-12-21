LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $478.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $7.50 and $18.94. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 58.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

