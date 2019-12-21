Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.23.

NYSE MLM opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.36. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $25,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

