MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0032

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $450,317.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

