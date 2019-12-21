MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $323,994.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,949,670 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

