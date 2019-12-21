Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Merck & Co., Inc. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

