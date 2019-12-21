MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.84

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.84 and traded as high as $79.68. MGE Energy shares last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 3,802 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGEE. ValuEngine downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $136,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

