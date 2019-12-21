Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.41 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.41 EPS.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

