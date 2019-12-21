Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

MITK opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $291.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 144,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

