Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MINI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINI opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

