Morgan Stanley Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $42.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Shares of AMD opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 461,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 175,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,338,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 93,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

