Morgan Stanley Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $120.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xilinx from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.32.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,888 shares of company stock worth $472,553 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $67,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

