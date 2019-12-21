Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

