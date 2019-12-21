Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $12,725.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $12,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Walentin Mirosh sold 900 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $22,104.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

