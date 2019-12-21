Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.47

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.47 and traded as high as $119.02. Murphy USA shares last traded at $117.72, with a volume of 12,417 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 52.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 107,165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

