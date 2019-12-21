Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $781,872.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $781,872.00 and $249,020.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00065611 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,062,485 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

