National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $7,222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $252,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 743.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

