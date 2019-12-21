Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5206 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.42.

Shares of MXDU opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

