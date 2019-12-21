Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.