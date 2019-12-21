Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 3,017,542 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

