Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.33

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.33 and traded as high as $36.05. Nidec shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 29,392 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

