Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.51. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 147.7% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 119.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

