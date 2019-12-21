ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of ON stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,548 shares of company stock worth $1,899,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

