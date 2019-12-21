Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.12-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. Paychex has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

