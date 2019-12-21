PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.66

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $8.65. PC Tel shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 46,002 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get PC Tel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts expect that PC Tel Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PC Tel by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in PC Tel by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Tel by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PC Tel in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.