PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PDC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.