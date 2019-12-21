PENG (PENG) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One PENG coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last week, PENG has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $161,168.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,155,389,365 coins and its circulating supply is 6,715,765,702 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

