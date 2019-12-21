Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

