PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

