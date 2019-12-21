PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 191.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

